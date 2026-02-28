61°
Southern basketball splits doubleheader with Bethune-Cookman in home finale
BATON ROUGE - It was a day of mixed results for Southern basketball. The women's team defeated Bethune-Cookman 73-47, but the men lost their matchup to Bethune-Cookman 82-79.
It was a tough draw for the Southern Men. Bethune-Cookman sits at the top of the SWAC standings and has only lost three conference games all season.
The Southern women, on the other hand, move to 12-4 in the SWAC with their win today. The Lady Jags are in third place in the SWAC.
