73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Gonzales man killed in fatal motorcycle crash in East Baton Rouge Parish, troopers say

1 hour 10 minutes 40 seconds ago Sunday, March 01 2026 Mar 1, 2026 March 01, 2026 9:40 AM March 01, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana State Police responded to a fatal motorcycle crash in East Baton Rouge Parish on Saturday.

According to troopers, the crash occurred around 2:42 p.m. on US 61 just south of Jefferson Highway, claiming the life of 43-year-old Samuel Wright of Gonzales. 

Investigators said that Wright, traveling south on his motorcycle in the right lane of US 61 behind a 2021 Kia Soul, accelerated to a high rate of speed before striking the left rear of the Kia. 

Wright was ejected from the motorcycle, causing him to sustain serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from those injuries.

Trending News

The driver and passenger of the Kia sustained minor injuries.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days