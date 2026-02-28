66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Jay Johnson earns 200th WIN WITH Tigers in LSU victory against Northeastern

3 hours 10 minutes 15 seconds ago Saturday, February 28 2026 Feb 28, 2026 February 28, 2026 4:56 PM February 28, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Ben Dackiw

BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball head coach Jay Johnson hit a career milestone as his Tigers beat Northeastern 3-1. With the win, Johnson claimed his 200th career victory in a Tigers uniform.

It was a quiet day for the bats as LSU and Northeastern only combined for eight hits on the afternoon. LSU pitching, on the other hand, combined for 13 strikeouts, with Cooper Moore getting 10.

It was a solid outing for Moore, who was the winning pitcher. He threw 7.2 innings of one-run ball and only walked one batter.

Trending News

In their next game on Sunday, LSU will play Dartmouth at 12:30 p.m. at Alex Box Stadium.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days