LSU soccer player called up to Team USA U-19 squad

Sariyah Bailey got the opportunity every soccer player dreams of: a call up from the national team.

"It was probably one of the best days of my life," said LSU soccer's Sariyah Bailey. "I was grateful that I had those options like that doesn't happen with a lot of people"

Only she got that call from more than one country.

"My dad's from the U.S, and my mom's from Canada. It definitely took me some time to think, because my mom would be like 'red looks good on you' and my dad would be like 'the blue white and red would look good on you. It took a lot of time," said Bailey.

The dual-citizen opted for the red white and blue, and joined the team for their international camp in Portugal.

"I feel like everyone's the best from where they're coming from, but at the same time, there's a reason that I'm here and I'm going to play with the US, so I feel like I need to show that off and like be confident about it," said Bailey.

Bailey has played in Canada, overseas in England, and of course at LSU. Over the course of her career, she's been exposed to various different ideas and ways of playing the game.

"I think that's kind of what created such a unique style for me to play, because I've incorporated all them together, and I feel like that's what made me who I am, and that's how, like my style of play kind of stood out from everyone else," said Bailey.

She now has a chance to showcase her talents on the international stage with a chance to get called up to Team USA's roster for the U-20 World Cup later this year.

"My overall goal is to just leave Portugal with no regrets. That's my number one goal," said Bailey.

Bailey has boots on the ground in Portugal with Team USA right now. Her first match with the U-19 squad will be on Friday, Feb. 27th against Czechia.