LSU men's basketball fails to win second straight SEC game

BATON ROUGE - LSU men's basketball fails to win their second straight conference game. The Tigers fall to Oklahoma 83-67 in the Maravich Center.

LSU kept it close early in the game, but could not keep up with the Sooners in the second half.

The Tigers were led by Max Mackinnon who scored 17 points. Mackinnon attempted 20 of LSU's 63 shot attempts.

The Tigers fall to 15-14 on the season and 3-13 in SEC play. They are on the road at Auburn on Tuesday.