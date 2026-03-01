76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Home along South Burgess Drive catches fire Sunday

1 hour 41 minutes 42 seconds ago Sunday, March 01 2026 Mar 1, 2026 March 01, 2026 3:12 PM March 01, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A home along South Burgess Drive caught fire on Sunday morning, and firefighters are still determining what sparked it. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said a neighbor saw smoke coming from the home's roof and called 911 around 11:15 a.m. 

No one was home when the fire started, and three dogs inside the house escaped outside.

Firefighters said the flames burned through part of the roof, damaging the second floor and attic. 

Trending News

BRFD said foul play is not suspected. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days