76°
Latest Weather Blog
Home along South Burgess Drive catches fire Sunday
BATON ROUGE - A home along South Burgess Drive caught fire on Sunday morning, and firefighters are still determining what sparked it.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said a neighbor saw smoke coming from the home's roof and called 911 around 11:15 a.m.
No one was home when the fire started, and three dogs inside the house escaped outside.
Firefighters said the flames burned through part of the roof, damaging the second floor and attic.
Trending News
BRFD said foul play is not suspected.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Southbound lanes on Airline Highway reopen in St. George following crash
-
Two juveniles transported to hospital following ATV crash in Brusly
-
Bar shooting in Austin leaves 3 dead, including the suspect, and 14...
-
3 U.S. service members killed and 5 wounded in Iran operation
-
Early voting to fill State House District 69 seat starts Saturday
Sports Video
-
LSU men's basketball fails to win second straight SEC game
-
Jay Johnson earns 200th win with Tigers in LSU victory against Northeastern
-
Southern basketball splits doubleheader with Bethune-Cookman
-
LSU women's basketball honors seniors and wins big over Tennessee
-
LSU soccer player called up to Team USA U-19 team