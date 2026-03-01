Sunday PM Forecast: Spring warmth staying put, umbrellas needed later in the week

Another gorgeous day is in the works for Monday, but keep an umbrella handy as the week progresses. Returning humidity will eventually support the return of some much-needed rain.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Mostly clear skies will stick around through most of the night. A few spots, particularly in low-lying areas, might see some patchy low cloud or fog development in the hours surrounding sunrise. It shouldn’t be a widespread issue for the Monday morning commute. Grab a jacket before stepping outside in the morning, as lows settle in the lower 50s. Abundant early-March sun will warm temperatures 30° or so by afternoon, with highs reaching the low 80s once again. Evening temperatures will drift through the 60s under mostly clear skies, perfect for a night at Alex Box Stadium to catch the Tigers in action. However, clouds will increase overnight, which isn’t so ideal for skywatchers hoping to catch the total lunar eclipse early Tuesday.

Up Next: For the remainder of the week, expect a daily cycle of morning clouds and partial afternoon clearing. Days will be warm with highs in the low to mid-80s. Meanwhile, as muggier air filters in, nights will trend warmer too. By the end of the week, lows will struggle to even dip into the mid-60s. The boost in moisture will allow nuisance showers to return on Wednesday and Thursday on an isolated basis. A healthier scattering of showers and even thunderstorms will come on Friday and persist through the weekend. About 1” on average is expected with locally higher amounts possible over the next seven days, collectively. As rain chances ramp up each day, the potential for higher rain totals will come with it. Just beyond the Storm Station 7-Day forecast into next week, the threat of heavy rain does exist. Be sure to stay tuned to the Storm Station as the rain timeline becomes more refined.

— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

