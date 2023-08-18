New cameras, signage in place at Plaquemine parks following 2022 vandalism

PLAQUEMINE - New cameras and signage touting rules and regulations are in place at City of Plaquemine parks following a destructive vandalism spree last fall.

The mayor called for the changes after two teenagers were arrested for setting vehicles on fire and tearing down signs at one area park.

Since then, upgrades have been put in place. The additions include prominent displays of park regulations.

On Friday, the City posted a public notice that police "will be enforcing these regulations" immediately.

Anyone who witnesses violations is asked to call the police department at 225-687-9273.