Vandalism issues in Plaquemine; two juveniles arrested for setting cars on fire

PLAQUEMINE - After vandals hit three of Plaquemine's city parks over the weekend, two juveniles were arrested for their role in the crimes.

The City of Plaquemine said the two juveniles set two vehicles on fire that were presumably wrecked, but were used for Plaquemine and Iberville firefighter training on how to get someone out of a wrecked vehicle safely.

The city also said the city park sign was vandalized and now reads "I ofplaqu mine." Mulch at the playground on North Park was also set on fire, authorities said.

The Mayor is asking for more cameras to be installed in the 2022-2023 budget. All of the parks do not currently have cameras because of a previous instance of vandalism.

Anyone with information about these crimes should call (225) 687-9237.