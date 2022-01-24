National crime experts join local law enforcement to research cause of gun violence in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - The Dixie Community of North Baton Rouge, where you see a lot of empty boarded homes and graffiti, is an area police call a "hot-spot"—one of several high crime areas in the city.

"There's a problem with guns," homeowner Casey Combs, who has lived in the Dixie area for more than four years, said. "Crime is bad, and it's getting to the point where it needs to be stopped."

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul announced a new plan Monday, with parish, state and federal law enforcement agencies working together to reduce crime, not by just putting more boots on the ground.

"We are committed to saving lives by stopping violence," Chief Paul said. "You will see the use of drones, SRT street crimes. CIB detectives as well as a uniform patrol."

This plan also includes a team of national crime research experts to gather information about what drives crime in Baton Rouge.

The East Baton Rouge District Attorney's office is part of the team. District Attorney Hiilar Moore said crime in Baton Rouge has reached a critical level.

"We're experiencing a public health crisis with our levels of violence and homicides," Moore said.

Homeowner Combs says he's glad to see that at least something is being done about the growing crime problem in Dixie Community.

"At least it's a start," Combs said.

The information gathered by the national crime experts will be available to the public once it's completed in an estimated five months.