Mysterious 'boom' rattled people in parts of EBR overnight
BATON ROUGE - Many people reported hearing a loud boom late Friday.
People reported to WBRZ and authorities of hearing a loud noise -a "boom" - in neighborhoods along the Amite River. Many of the reports came from people living in Shenandoah and Old Jefferson.
"A lot of people heard a loud explosion then a huge vibration after which shook houses," one person complained to WBRZ overnight.
WBRZ has asked area emergency officials if there were any serious incidents related to the noise.
