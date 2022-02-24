Multiple 'suspicious' fires reported at same Central home this month

CENTRAL - A home that was engulfed in flames late Wednesday night had caught fire under suspicious circumstances about two weeks earlier, firefighters said.

Arson investigators with the Central Fire Department are now looking into what caused the latest blaze at the home on Hooper Road, just east of Devall Road. Central Police and the fire department both arrived at the home to find massive flames sometime around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Central Fire Chief Derek Glover said the last fire at that address was reported Feb. 7. He added that both incidents appeared to be "suspicious" in nature.

No one was hurt in the fire Wednesday night.