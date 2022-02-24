79°
Latest Weather Blog
Multiple 'suspicious' fires reported at same Central home this month
CENTRAL - A home that was engulfed in flames late Wednesday night had caught fire under suspicious circumstances about two weeks earlier, firefighters said.
Arson investigators with the Central Fire Department are now looking into what caused the latest blaze at the home on Hooper Road, just east of Devall Road. Central Police and the fire department both arrived at the home to find massive flames sometime around 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Central Fire Chief Derek Glover said the last fire at that address was reported Feb. 7. He added that both incidents appeared to be "suspicious" in nature.
Trending News
No one was hurt in the fire Wednesday night.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Central home engulfed in flames Wednesday night
-
I-10 moving down to one lane, first-responders making plans for increased traffic
-
In latest estimate, DOTD says Mississippi River bridge project to cost $2...
-
Spanish Town parade organizers meet to discuss driver safety
-
Sinkhole repairs could take another year, firm hired to find solution
Sports Video
-
Southeastern baseball wins in walk off fashion against SIUE
-
NIL deals changing the game for LSU baseball players
-
Glen Oak's head coach making big impacts on and off the hardwood
-
LSU's Rivers take leadership role to heart
-
Live Oak's Rayden Ingram trying to etch his name alongside his brothers...