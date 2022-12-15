Latest Weather Blog
More than 30K without power after tornado rips through New Orleans area
NEW ORLEANS - Tens of thousands of people were left without power in the New Orleans area after a tornado touched down late Wednesday afternoon.
The twister was reported in the West Bank area around 4 p.m. The extent of the damage in wasn't immediately known, but more than 30,000 households across Jefferson, Orleans and St. Bernard parishes were without power.
Tornado, on the westbank pic.twitter.com/wzDCA0M0J4— Jeremiah (@jNewOrleans) December 14, 2022
@NOLAnews @FoxNews tornado running through Gretna pic.twitter.com/VJaUZAxSqi— Emmahoiris (@Emmahoiris1) December 14, 2022
We’re seeing roofing materials and building insulation flying out of the sky and falling on lower canal street. there’s gotta be a tornado on the ground somewhere in uptown New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/OQXSsIeLOA— Rob Marciano (@RobMarciano) December 14, 2022
The same storm system has produced several tornados as it's made its way through Louisiana, with three deaths reported as of Wednesday afternoon: two in Caddo Parish and a third in St. Charles Parish.
The tornado in New Orleans appeared to take a similar path as a deadly twister that hit the same area earlier this year.
