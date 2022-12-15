56°
More than 30K without power after tornado rips through New Orleans area

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - Tens of thousands of people were left without power in the New Orleans area after a tornado touched down late Wednesday afternoon. 

The twister was reported in the West Bank area around 4 p.m. The extent of the damage in  wasn't immediately known, but more than 30,000 households across Jefferson, Orleans and St. Bernard parishes were without power. 

The same storm system has produced several tornados as it's made its way through Louisiana, with three deaths reported as of Wednesday afternoon: two in Caddo Parish and a third in St. Charles Parish. 

The tornado in New Orleans appeared to take a similar path as a deadly twister that hit the same area earlier this year. 

