Deadly tornado Tuesday was strongest in New Orleans history

NEW ORLEANS - A deadly tornado that carved an 11-mile path of destruction through the New Orleans area earlier this week was the strongest ever recorded there.

The National Weather Service said Thursday the twister reached maximum wind speeds up to 160 mph, making it a powerful EF-3 tornado. Officials said the storm touched down around 7:20 p.m. and lasted over 15 minutes.

The previous record for a tornado in New Orleans was set in February 2017.

[Corrected Graphic] Here is the latest track map on the EF-3 Arabi Tornado on March 22nd. There still may be more refinements to this track as we analyze more data.

More details can be found in our public information statement here: https://t.co/OqzoAV23yn…#LAwx #tornado pic.twitter.com/H2pe40BThy — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) March 24, 2022

The statement from the weather service added that the tornado ripped at least one home from its foundation.

One person was killed in Arabi, and at least two other people were hurt.

