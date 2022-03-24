Latest Weather Blog
Deadly tornado Tuesday was strongest in New Orleans history
NEW ORLEANS - A deadly tornado that carved an 11-mile path of destruction through the New Orleans area earlier this week was the strongest ever recorded there.
The National Weather Service said Thursday the twister reached maximum wind speeds up to 160 mph, making it a powerful EF-3 tornado. Officials said the storm touched down around 7:20 p.m. and lasted over 15 minutes.
The previous record for a tornado in New Orleans was set in February 2017.
The statement from the weather service added that the tornado ripped at least one home from its foundation.
One person was killed in Arabi, and at least two other people were hurt.
Read more on the tornado here.
