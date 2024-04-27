74°
Killian's well to be inspected Wednesday; officials still handing out water
KILLIAN - Five days after a water system in failure in the Town of Killian, local government told residents that the town's well will be inspected Wednesday.
According to officials, deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office will be going door-to-door to each home on Monday to inform of a potential loss of water pressure on Wednesday — when the well will be examined.
Officials are still handing out water from the fire station at town hall. Residents can pick up two cases of water per person in the household per day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The town is still under a town-wide boil advisory.
You can read the full statement here:
