Louisiana confirms third storm-related death: Woman killed by tornado in St. Charles
KILLONA - A woman died and eight others were taken to a hospital after a tornado touched down in St. Charles Parish on Wednesday afternoon, the third storm death reported since a major system began making its way through Louisiana late Tuesday night.
Officials said the 56-year-old victim was found dead after the tornado destroyed her home in Killona Wednesday. Parish President Matthew Jewell had declared a state of emergency for the parish earlier that same afternoon.
In a news conference, parish officials said eight others were taken to a hospital with injuries related to the twister.
Two other storm deaths were reported in north Louisiana overnight, with a mother and child being killed after a tornado made its way through Caddo Parish.
