Months after teen's killing in Baton Rouge, police arrest suspect on manslaughter charge

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man accused of killing a 19-year-old earlier this year, several months after officers say they first questioned the suspected shooter.

Baton Rouge Police announced an arrest Wednesday in the April 20 shooting that left Kevin Dunn dead.

At the time, police said the shooter was the one who first called 911 to report the incident. That person was detained and questioned, but no one was immediately arrested in the killing.

On Wednesday, police said 37-year-old Randy Orange was arrested last week in Lake Charles and transported back to East Baton Rouge. He was booked on a manslaughter charge.

Police have not released additional info on what led to the shooting.