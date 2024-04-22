Monday AM Forecast: Jackets needed to start week, Flirting with record highs by weekend

The new week brings a quick relief from the warm temperatures. Crisp mornings and comfortable afternoons will quickly be replaced by above average warmth by the end of the week. Rain will be hard to come by over the 7 days.

Today & Tonight: Grab your jackets! Morning lows across the Capital Region will dip into the mid and upper 40's Monday morning. Clear skies from the overnight will continue all day long and with plenty of sunshine, afternoon high's will reach near 75° in Baton Rouge with winds between 5-10 mph out of the northeast. Lower humidity values behind the weekend cold front will also add to the comfortable conditions. Tonight, light winds and clear skies will allow for a quick dip in temperatures once again. Tuesday morning will also feature morning low's in the 40's around southern Louisiana.

Up Next: After another chilly start to Tuesday, we will begin to see a warming trend take over as winds take more of a southerly direction. Tuesday afternoon high temperatures will be right around average for this time of year, near 80°. Each afternoon this week will see slightly warmer, in the mid-80's by Wednesday and into the upper 80's by the weekend. In fact, we will once again see temperatures nearing previous record warmth to conclude the month. Humidity levels will also slowly increase this week, with conditions becoming a bit muggy by the weekend. Cloud cover will gradually increases as well although no major rainmaker is found on the Storm Station 7-day forecast.

- Emma Kate Cowan

