Mom says her toddler son was left in soiled clothes at Baton Rouge school, covered in feces

BATON ROUGE - A mother who has a two-year old in the pre-k three program at Dufrocq Elementary filed complaints with the state after she said her child had a potty accident at school and was left in his soiled clothes.

Instead, the parents were called to the school to change him. When they arrived, he was covered in feces from head to toe.

"When he arrived he found him with feces on his buttocks, legs, hands, face near his eyes and mouth," Mary Patricia Wray said. "He cleaned him up, washed his hands and everything he could to help him and got him back to class. Said he was so shocked by it, he needed to get out of the school."

Wray said she did some research and learned that Dufrocq's pre-k three program is licensed by the state as an early childhood center. Laws regulate those and require children who have accidents to be changed immediately.

"The blatant disregard for the licensing standards, common decency, dignity, to treat a child with dignity, were flagrantly ignored," Wray said. "We have reported this to the Department of Education. We have cited the BESE regulations standards that have been violated."

An email obtained by WBRZ sent from Dr. Cade Brumley shows the state opened an investigation regarding this complaint.

"The idea that they aren't on administrative leave pending an investigation is shocking," Wray said. "The fact no school board member or superintendent has responded to us and we've had no contact from any administration despite this thorough documentation is not shocking. It's disappointing and disgusting."

WBRZ reached out to the East Baton Rouge Parish School System for a response on this story. We did not hear back.