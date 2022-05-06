Mom charged in daughter's murder was placed on leave after Nakamoto exposed disturbing details of neglect

SLAUGHTER - About a week before a grand jury charged Sheila Fletcher with killing her daughter, she was placed on unpaid leave at her current government job as WBRZ exposed the shocking neglect that went on inside her home.

Fletcher—who currently works as a city prosecutor's secretary in Zachary—has been on administrative leave since April 26, the same day Chris Nakamoto and the WBRZ Investigative Unit first published details of her daughter's death.

Lacey Fletcher, 36, was found dead on a couch in her parent's home back in January.

The local coroner was appalled by the scene inside the Fletchers' home, saying Lacey had "melted" into the sofa. Sources said the room where she was found reeked of urine and feces and that the floor was buckling beneath the couch.

Despite the horrific circumstances surrounding Lacey's death, no arrests were made at the time and no charges were filed for several months.

Sheila Fletcher and her husband Clay were both indicted on charges of second-degree murder Monday and arrested. They've since been released from jail, each on a $300,000 bond.

The couple is well-connected in their East Feliciana community, and Sheila resigned from her role as a town alderman shortly after her daughter's death. Sheila has worked for the city of Zachary since 2011, according to city records.