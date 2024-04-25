83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Miss LSU gymnastics' national championship celebration? Here's how, when to watch it

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — If you couldn't make it to LSU's campus to celebrate the newly crowned gymnastics national champions or missed WBRZ's coverage of the parade and festivities, WBRZ+ will be re-airing the event over the weekend.

WBRZ+ will be streaming the parade at 2:00 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, as well as on Sunday at 4:00 p.m. WBRZ+ is available here.

WBRZ's full coverage is also available on YouTube.

