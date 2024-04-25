85°
Latest Weather Blog
Miss LSU gymnastics' national championship celebration? Here's how, when to watch it
BATON ROUGE — If you couldn't make it to LSU's campus to celebrate the newly crowned gymnastics national champions or missed WBRZ's coverage of the parade and festivities, WBRZ+ will be re-airing the event over the weekend.
WBRZ+ will be streaming the parade at 2:00 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, as well as on Sunday at 4:00 p.m. WBRZ+ is available here.
Trending News
WBRZ's full coverage is also available on YouTube.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: U.S.S. Kidd moving downstream for much-needed repairs
-
Louisiana lawmakers propose budget cuts impacting teacher pay and early childhood education
-
IDEA University Prep on Plank Road to close at the end of...
-
BRPD implements AI gun detection, situational awareness software into existing infrastructure
-
Six 'Motion Boys' gang members booked for drug, gun charges; two still...
Sports Video
-
Jay Clark joins Michael Cauble to talk about LSU Gym's historic season
-
Fans welcome LSU Gymnastics team back to Baton Rouge after first NCAA...
-
The LSU Gymnastics team holds the program's first-ever NCAA Trophy
-
Collective effort creates a championship-caliber LSU gymnastics team
-
Baton Rouge Zydeco wraps up inaugural season