Mike the Tiger set to become movie star in upcoming film 'The Mascot'

BATON ROUGE - More than a dozen cameras captured each play in Death Valley from the sidelines Saturday as the Tigers took on the Tennessee Volunteers.

It's a usual gameday sight, but this time, there was an extra camera rolling on Mike the Tiger. A crew followed the famous feline, filming a movie called 'The Mascot.'

"I think it's really cool, because it is such an electric and fun environment to be in inside the stadium. There's no place like Death Valley, obviously, so it's cool," one LSU student said.

And what better place is there for the film than LSU?

"It's great exposure for LSU. I also think that it's pretty cool that they're going to make a biopic or something out of like a mascot," another LSU student said.

The movie will feature Mike and the LSU football team. Writer and director Matthew Perkins says it's a sports comedy about a star quarterback who loses his scholarship and could only land a spot as the mascot. Mike the Tiger will be played by Casey Cott.

"LSU football has a worldwide following, so to make LSU football a star of the film would be incredibly beneficial for the university, for the team, for the city," said Katie Pryor, executive director of Film Baton Rouge.

Perkins didn't attend LSU but says he was the mascot for the University of Georgia in the early 2000s, and that's where he got his inspiration for the movie.

There's not a set date for when the movie will be complete, but Perkins says it will be sometime in 2023.

Listen to Perkins' interview with TALK 107.3 here.