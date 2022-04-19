58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

McKinley removes interim tag from assistant Ron Allen, making him latest Panthers head coach

53 minutes 28 seconds ago Tuesday, April 19 2022 Apr 19, 2022 April 19, 2022 11:05 PM April 19, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

Ron Allen is the newest head football coach at McKinley, Athletic Director Clarissa Johnson confirms to WBRZ Tuesday. The former defensive assistant had been the Panthers' interim head coach once Malcolm Reed stepped down in February.

Allen had been McKinley's defensive coordinator under Richard Oliver and last year served as the linebackers coach for Reed. He's no stranger to success, having won a state title at Livonia as an assistant back in 2014.

Trending News

The hiring of Reed is historic as he is the first white head coach in the history of the program.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days