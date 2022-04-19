58°
McKinley removes interim tag from assistant Ron Allen, making him latest Panthers head coach
Ron Allen is the newest head football coach at McKinley, Athletic Director Clarissa Johnson confirms to WBRZ Tuesday. The former defensive assistant had been the Panthers' interim head coach once Malcolm Reed stepped down in February.
Allen had been McKinley's defensive coordinator under Richard Oliver and last year served as the linebackers coach for Reed. He's no stranger to success, having won a state title at Livonia as an assistant back in 2014.
The hiring of Reed is historic as he is the first white head coach in the history of the program.
