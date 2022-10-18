54°
Massive fight at New Roads festival involved almost 20 people; several facing criminal charges
NEW ROADS - Almost 20 people were involved in a brawl as a festival was closing down for Saturday night, sources told WBRZ.
The New Roads Police Department said the fight happened Saturday night and one person was arrested on the spot, while six others were issued summonses. Video from the scene showed police response, and sources said almost 20 people were involved.
It's unclear what caused the fight. Police said detectives are still investigating the incident and expect to release more information later this week.
