Latest Weather Blog
Many city, state offices closed Wednesday
BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge city-parish offices will close at 11 a.m. Wednesday ahead of severe weather, the Mayor's office said Tuesday afternoon.
-19th Judicial District Court will close at noon
-East Baton Rouge Juvenile Court will close at 11 a.m.
-City of Baton Rouge Head Start Program is closed all day
The following state offices will be closed Wednesday:
Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Calcasieu, Caldwell, Cameron, Catahoula, Claiborne, Concordia, DeSoto, East Carroll, Evangeline, Franklin, Grant, Iberia, Jackson, Jeff Davis, LaSalle, Lafayette, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Rapides, Red River, Richland, Sabine, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, Tensas, Union, Vermilion, Vernon, Webster, West Carroll and Winn.
The following state offices will be closing at noon Wednesday:
Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana.
To see a list of school closures, click here.
