83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

List of school closures ahead of strong winds Wednesday

1 hour 24 minutes 27 seconds ago Tuesday, March 29 2022 Mar 29, 2022 March 29, 2022 3:12 PM March 29, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

The following schools will dismiss early ahead of strong winds Wednesday: 

Ascension Parish School System - Middle and high schools dismiss at 11:30 a.m., primary schools dismiss at 12:30 p.m.

Dalton Elementary school - full virtual day

The Dunham School - Dismiss at noon 

East Baton Rouge Parish schools - full virtual day 

Glen Oaks Middle School - full virtual day 

Iberville Parish School System - full virtual day 

Trending News

Lanier Elementary School - full virtual day 

Livingston Parish School System - Early Release 

Martin Luther King Jr Christian Academy - full virtual day

St. James Parish School System - High schools dismiss at 1 p.m., all others dismiss at 1:30 p.m.

Zachary Community School District - CLOSED

Click here to see Wednesday's forecast

Stream WBRZ newscasts here

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days