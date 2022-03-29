List of school closures ahead of strong winds Wednesday

The following schools will dismiss early ahead of strong winds Wednesday:

Ascension Parish School System - Middle and high schools dismiss at 11:30 a.m., primary schools dismiss at 12:30 p.m.

Dalton Elementary school - full virtual day

The Dunham School - Dismiss at noon

East Baton Rouge Parish schools - full virtual day

Glen Oaks Middle School - full virtual day

Iberville Parish School System - full virtual day

Lanier Elementary School - full virtual day

Livingston Parish School System - Early Release

Martin Luther King Jr Christian Academy - full virtual day

St. James Parish School System - High schools dismiss at 1 p.m., all others dismiss at 1:30 p.m.

Zachary Community School District - CLOSED

Click here to see Wednesday's forecast

Stream WBRZ newscasts here