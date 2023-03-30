72°
Man working at polymer facility died after being crushed by forklift, officials say
BATON ROUGE - An man servicing a work call at a Baton Rouge polymer facility died Wednesday after being crushed by a forklift, officials say.
The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office reported that Billy Hebert, 67, died after a forklift allegedly fell on him at 451 Thomas Road, the address of KTN Louisiana LLC Baton Rouge Polymers Terminal.
WBRZ has reached out to KTN for more information.
