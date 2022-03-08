57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man who spent COVID relief money on $57K Pokemon card gets 3 years in prison

1 hour 35 minutes 39 seconds ago Tuesday, March 08 2022 Mar 8, 2022 March 08, 2022 9:15 AM March 08, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail
Photo: Beckett

DUBLIN, Ga. - A man who pleaded guilty to spending more than $57,000 in coronavirus relief money on a rare Pokemon card was sentenced to federal prison and must pay up nearly $100,000. 

Federal prosecutors in Georgia said Vinath Oudomsine, 31, will serve three years for wire fraud, and he will be placed on probation for another three years upon his release. The court also ordered that Oudomsine pay back the $85,000 small business relief check and pay a $10,000 fine. 

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Oudomsine fraudulently applied for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan in July 2020 on behalf of his "entertainment services" business, which he claimed had 10 employees. Once he had the money in hand, Oudomsine spent $57,789 on a "Charizard" trading card, federal prosecutors said in a statement. 

Oudomsine also agreed to forfeit the card to the federal government. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days