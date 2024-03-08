80°
Man who allegedly shot, killed one woman, injured two others arrested in Oklahoma City

Thursday, March 07 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - A man who allegedly shot at three women and killed one of them in a deadly triple shooting on Feb. 28 was arrested in Oklahoma on Thursday. 

The Oklahoma City Police Department said it arrested Darius Howard, 23, after an investigation led the local law enforcement and the United States Marshals Service to follow him from Baton Rouge. 

Howard is accused of shooting at three women and killing one of them on Feb. 28 on Underwood Street in Baton Rouge. The deceased victim was identified as 29-year-old Destiny Buckley. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the four people involved knew each other and that they had been in an argument prior to the shooting. 

Howard was arrested and booked for first-degree murder, attempted murder, and illegal use of a weapon.

