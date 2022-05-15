Man shot while searching for stolen ATV in Thibodaux; detectives looking for suspect

LAFOURCHE PARISH - A man was shot overnight while trying to find a stolen ATV in Thibodaux.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said shortly after 3:15 a.m. Sunday, they received a call reporting a stolen ATV from a residence on Lee Drive in Thibodaux.

The owner of the ATV and a family reportedly began driving around to locate the vehicle. When they found the stolen ATV at the intersection of Robert Street and Park Drive, they noticed a man hiding behind a tree.

While trying to approach the man, he pulled a gun and began shooting at them, according to the sheriff's office. One of the men was shot in the shoulder while running back to their vehicle.

Deputies said the victim was transported to University Medical Center in New Orleans for treatment, and his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating the suspect.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the sheriff's office at (985) 532-2808. Anyone with surveillance video documenting the incident should call (985) 413-4498.