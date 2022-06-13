93°
Man sent to federal prison for stealing over $50K from elderly veteran

49 minutes 15 seconds ago Monday, June 13 2022 Jun 13, 2022 June 13, 2022 12:51 PM June 13, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence
Shawn Phillips (mugshot from a 2021 arrest)

BATON ROUGE - A man was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison after it was discovered he had defrauded an elderly veteran of almost $51,000. 

A U.S. District Judge found Shawn Phillips, 44, guilty of wire fraud after he allegedly befriended the veteran and, over a 16-month period, took advantage of the relationship and continuously requested money from him via wire transfer. Phillips repeatedly told the victim that he was waiting on a "large inheritance" and needed the money to fund his lifestyle until the inheritance came in.

He allegedly even told the man he needed more money to retrieve the inheritance from the court system.

Phillips was never expecting any inheritance. 

After an investigation done by Homeland Security Investigations and the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Phillips was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison with three years of parole following his release. Phillips is also required to pay the victim the complete amount of $50,718.

