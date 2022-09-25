81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man killed in ATV crash near Comite River

3 hours 43 minutes 55 seconds ago Sunday, September 25 2022 Sep 25, 2022 September 25, 2022 4:51 PM September 25, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

GREENWELL SPRINGS - A man died Saturday after the ATV he was riding on crashed in the woods. 

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the man was riding along Triple B Road near the Comite River around 5:30 p.m. 

Trending News

Deputies said the victim was 47-years-old, but did not disclose a name. No more information was released. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days