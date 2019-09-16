Latest Weather Blog
Man identified in deputy-involved shooting after disturbance call in upscale BR neighborhood
BATON ROUGE – An East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s deputy was uninjured in a deputy-involved shooting that left another person dead Saturday afternoon.
Law enforcement swarmed the Highland Club neighborhood off Jefferson Highway near the parish line around 6 Saturday evening after some sort of gunfire erupted.
Authorities were called to a dispute at a home in the 16700 block of Highland Club Avenue. State Police say, when authorities intervened a deputy discharged his weapon striking the suspect. The suspect that was later identified as 54-year-old Melvin Watkins. Watkins was pronounced dead on scene.
A few minutes later, authorities had blocked the entrance to the neighborhood and numerous law enforcement vehicles were parked up and down the street.
The neighborhood is near the Highland Road intersection with Jefferson Highway.
Homes in the neighborhood are valued around $300,000.
Authorities started rushing to the scene before 6 after an initial disturbance call.
State Police will handle the investigation and release additional information later.
