Man facing additional theft charges after reportedly stealing equipment from Central Las Palmas
CENTRAL - A man is facing an additional theft charge after it was found he was allegedly connected to the theft of kitchen equipment from a Las Palmas.
The Central Police Department said officers were investigating a theft that happened on March 31 of kitchen equipment and a floor mat from the Las Palmas on Wax Road. Through their investigations, officers connected the suspect to other burglaries in the East Baton Rouge area that happened on the same day.
Christopher Ritter of Central was identified as the suspect seen in surveillance video. He was wearing the same clothes during each burglary, and his vehicle description matched across both law enforcement agencies.
Ritter was already booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. The investigation through the Central Police Department caused him to face an additional theft charge.
