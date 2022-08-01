Man dies after triple shooting off Winbourne Avenue late Sunday night

BATON ROUGE - A man was fatally shot after getting involved in an argument near his home late Sunday.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said three people were taken to a hospital after gunfire erupted around 11:30 p.m. on Bradley Street, near the intersection of Winbourne Avenue and North Foster Drive. The shooting reportedly stemmed from an argument between the shooter and the three victims.

One of the victims, 21-year-old Albert Hawkins, was later pronounced dead. The shooting happened a short distance from Hawkins' home, police said.

The other two victims are expected to survive.

No other details related to the shooting were immediately available.