74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man convicted of August arson that set ex-girlfriend's car ablaze

4 hours 53 minutes 39 seconds ago Wednesday, April 17 2024 Apr 17, 2024 April 17, 2024 3:52 PM April 17, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Richard Head, a man previously arrested for setting his ex-girlfriend's car ablaze in August, was formally charged Wednesday.

Head, 35, was charged with one count of simple arson for the Aug. 12 incident.

Trending News

The Baton Rouge Fire Department arrested Head after he set the car on fire while it was parked in on 72nd Avenue near Plank Road. The owner of the vehicle was Head's ex-girlfriend. During an investigation, it was learned he called her, admitted to lighting the car on fire and blocked her number.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days