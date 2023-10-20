Baton Rouge Fire Department arrests man for arson after setting fire to ex-girlfriend's car

66°
Thursday, October 19 2023
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department arrested a man for simple arson after setting a car on fire on August 12.

Police arrested Richard Head, 25, for one count simple arson.

Authorities responded to a car fire on the 4100 block of 72nd Avenue, where the car was set ablaze in two separate places. According to investigators, the owner of the vehicle said an ex-boyfriend called her, admitted to lighting the car on fire, and blocked her.

A warrant was issued for Head after his information was provided to investigators, and he was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Thursday night.

