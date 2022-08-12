Man arrested for DWI after boat crash that hurt 10-year-old

LAFOURCHE PARISH - A man is facing criminal charges after investigators determined he was drunk when he wrecked a boat over a month ago, leaving a 10-year-old hurt.

Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries say Carl Cressionie, 59, was driving the boat in the Intracoastal Waterway on June 25 when he lost control. The boat capsized, throwing him and the child in the water.

Family members pulled both of them to safety. The child was airlifted to a hospital but has since been released.

Cressionie was arrested Thursday after bloodwork showed he was drunk at the time. Agents booked him for DWI, vehicular negligent injuring and careless operation.