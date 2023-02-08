67°
Man arrested after killing wife, shooting another person in trailer home
JARREAU - A man was arrested after killing his wife and shooting another person Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office, a man shot and killed his wife in their Jarreau trailer home on Pecan Lane. The man also shot another man who was in the trailer.
The victim was taken to a hospital in Baton Rouge and his condition is unknown.
The alleged shooter was taken into custody.
Names have not been released. This is a developing story.
