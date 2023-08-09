Man allegedly set fire to apartment after roommate kicked him out for failing to pay rent

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for arson after he allegedly set fire to his apartment when his roommate kicked him out for not paying the rent.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, investigators apprehended Ernesto Rebolorio-Asencio, 35, for aggravated arson and theft. He reportedly set fire to an apartment on North Carrolton Avenue Tuesday.

The victim told investigators he had kicked Asencio out for not having his share of the rent, and then went to take a nap. The victim woke up to the smell of smoke and found that his bedroom door had been set on fire. The victim also found Asencio had packed his belongings, stolen some of his money, and left.

Asencio returned to the apartment later to retrieve items he had left behind, at which point investigators were able to arrest him.