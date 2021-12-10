Man allegedly paid $20 to have sex with 10-year-old girl

Photo: WWLTV

HOUMA - A Louisiana man was arrested after he allegedly paid someone to arrange for sex with a 10-year-old girl.

WWLTV reports the girl's family alerted the Houma Police Department after someone tipped them off about 31-year-old Jamil Washington's plan.

According to the department, Washington paid an individual $20 to bring him the girl. That person then reportedly contacted the child's family and warned them about Washington.

Police arrested Washington and booked him on a charge of trafficking children for sexual purposes.