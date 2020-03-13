Man allegedly kicked in door of home to force his way inside and set it ablaze

BATON ROUGE - A man has been arrested in connection with a fire that was intentionally started at a Hollywood Street home, Thursday morning.

Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say Jarred Sparrow was arrested with aggravated arson.

He was taken into custody around 4 a.m. Friday morning.

Detectives say Sparrow kicked in the home's door and then threw something inside of the house, purposely setting it on fire.

Two people were in the home at the time of the fire, but were able to escape unharmed.

The home, which was located within the 2900 block of Hollywood Street, was completely destroyed.

Authorities say they have no reason to believe Sparrow is connected with any of the other arson fires that occurred this week.