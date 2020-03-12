74°
Investigators: Devastating house fire on Hollywood Street was the work of an arsonist
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge firefighters wrestled an extensive house fire in north Baton Rouge, Thursday morning.
The blaze consumed a home within the 2900 block of Hollywood Street.
The home owner told officials someone kicked in his door and threw something into the home to set it on fire.
When first responders arrived they found the home engulfed in flames, and discovered that its two residents managed to escape unharmed.
It took nearly thirty minutes for the firefighters to extinguish the blaze.
The house was a total loss and the American Red Cross was called on to assist its two residents.
