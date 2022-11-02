Man allegedly broke into ex-girlfriend's home, stole vehicle

BATON ROUGE - A man allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend's home and beat her with an iron pipe less than a week after stealing her vehicle.

Arrest documents from the Baton Rouge Police Department say Edward Mack Jr., 54, reportedly stole his ex-girlfriend's vehicle after an argument on Oct. 11. She did not see the car again, and as of Oct. 17, has not gotten it back, she told police.

On Oct. 16, however, the victim told investigators that Mack broke into her home and hit her on the hand and the knee with an iron pipe. She was able to break free long enough to call the police.

Mack was arrested Tuesday and booked on one charge of aggravated burglary and one charge of motor vehicle theft.

Editor's note: A previous version of this article stated Edward Mack Jr. was previously arrested on violent charges, including forcible rape. Arrest documents incorrectly stated these facts, confusing Mack Jr. with his father Edward Mack Sr.