Man, 22, killed by truck while walking along highway in St. Helena Parish

GREENSBURG - A man was struck and killed while walking along a rural highway in St. Helena Parish early Tuesday morning.

Louisiana State Police said in a release that around 4:15 a.m., Damarius Melvin, 22, of Greensburg was hit by a large truck on LA 1043 near Carl Day Lane. Melvin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police suggested the driver was unable to see Melvin, who was reportedly wearing dark clothing at the time. The driver of the truck was unharmed.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.