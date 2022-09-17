LSU taking 'immediate' action amid social media fury surrounding student-athlete

BATON ROUGE - LSU's Athletics department says it's taking "immediate and deliberate" action after a video surfaced showing a student-athlete using a racial slur.

The video was shared on Twitter late Friday and whipped up outrage online, with many identifying the person in the video as a tennis player at the university.

The department released a brief statement Saturday saying it was taking "steps" to address the situation.

We are aware of the social media post concerning one of our student-athletes, and we are taking immediate and deliberate steps to address it. We will not condone behavior that is in violation of our core values and expectations of student conduct. — LSU Tigers (@LSUsports) September 17, 2022

The university did not immediately say what discipline the student might face.