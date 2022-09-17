87°
LSU taking 'immediate' action amid social media fury surrounding student-athlete

3 hours 51 minutes 58 seconds ago Saturday, September 17 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - LSU's Athletics department says it's taking "immediate and deliberate" action after a video surfaced showing a student-athlete using a racial slur.

The video was shared on Twitter late Friday and whipped up outrage online, with many identifying the person in the video as a tennis player at the university.

The department released a brief statement Saturday saying it was taking "steps" to address the situation.

The university did not immediately say what discipline the student might face.

