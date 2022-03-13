LSU students divided on university's split with controversial head coach Will Wade

BATON ROUGE - Students at LSU are split about head basketball coach Will Wade being released from the university, some saying they are happy to see him go, while others were surprised that he was fired right before the NCAA Basketball Tournament.

"I love Will Wade's energy, and he's a great recruiter, Payne Lanoix said. "I kinda saw [the firing] coming."

"I think it's disappointing. I actually liked Will Wade, but right when the allegations came out I kinda knew what was going to happen. I'd say it's kinda disappointing season so far this year," Justin Savoie said.

"I think it was a terrible idea because we're going into the tournament. Terrible time. We should have played out the season and released him and dealt with it after it," Aodhan Cool said.

"I'm an anti-Will Wader. He shows his emotions on the court, but as a coach, you have to be professional. Giving up technicals and giving up points for your team, I feel like it's almost immature as a head coach," Zachary Taylor said.

All the students still support LSU's basketball team and hope to see them do well during March Madness.