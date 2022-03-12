Will Wade fired: latest here

Latest Weather Blog
BATON ROUGE - Will Wade, head coach of LSU men's basketball, was fired from the university Saturday afternoon.
Click here to see the full Notice of Allegations against Will Wade.
LSU released a statement Saturday afternoon confirming both Wade and assistant coach Bill Armstrong were released:
Today, we informed Will Wade that he has been terminated for cause, pursuant to the provisions of his amended employment agreement as the Men’s Basketball Head Coach at LSU. Bill Armstrong has also been terminated as Associate Head Coach.
Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports first reported the news in a tweet that Will Wade is leaving LSU, and Kevin Nickelberry will be the team's interim head coach.
Sources: LSU has parted ways with Will Wade.
Kevin Nickelberry will be the interim head coach.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 12, 2022
Wade is expected to be released with no further payment.
Wade's contract was restructured in 2019 as part of Wade's suspension and reinstatement when news of the Tiger head coach broke that he was on an FBI wire-tap.
Wade was recorded talking about a "strong-ass offer" to Chris Dawkins, a potential recruit who was a part of the federal investigation.
LSU received a Notice of Allegations from IARP this past week that details alleged recruiting violations from the NCAA and it is expected that the allegations against Wade are significant enough for the university to move on without any further payment to Wade.
The LSU Notice of Allegations includes "multiple Level 1" allegations tied to Will Wade. pic.twitter.com/R8nvSgrG9B— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 12, 2022
The release from LSU included further information regarding LSU's position on the NCAA investigation and how the school will proceed with the basketball team going forward:
Notably, our decision to terminate Coach Wade and Coach Armstrong is not an acknowledgement of agreement with any of the allegations. The University will determine its positions on the allegations after an exhaustive and objective examination of the relevant facts and applicable NCAA regulations.
More information on the next steps for the Tiger program is expected on Saturday evening.
