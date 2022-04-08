LSU student killed in crash involving 18-wheeler in Covington

COVINGTON - A 19-year-old LSU student was killed in a Friday morning crash after rear-ending an 18-wheeler on I-12 and driving off the highway.

State Police said the crash happened shortly after 11:20 a.m. on I-12 near LA 1077 in Covington. Avery Natal, 19, of Slidell was killed in the crash.

Troopers report that Natal was driving eastbound on the interstate in the left lane. For reasons still under investigation, Natal's vehicle strayed into the right lane of the highway, rear-ending an 18-wheeler.

After striking the semi-truck, Natal's vehicle drove off the roadway and into the tree line, according to police.

Police say Natal was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, but she sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene. The driver of the semi-truck was also restrained and not injured.

Impairment is not suspected as a cause of the crash, but toxicology samples were taken from both drivers as part of an ongoing investigation.